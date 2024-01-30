Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders gives fans an update on his health as Colorado safety gets his pinky finger fixed through surgery

Shilo Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes safety, released a recent surgical vlog on his YouTube account, taking followers on his trip to have his injured pinky finger repaired.

Shilo Sanders expressed confidence in overcoming the injury, stating:

"I feel like I can overcome this. I'm not putting doubt on myself."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The surgery was expected to take less than 30 minutes, emphasizing its minor nature.

Shilo Sanders, who had been dealing with the injury since the Utah game last season, revealed that he tore a ligament and tendon in his pinky. The surgery aimed to address these issues and get him ready for the upcoming season.

Dr. Belts, the surgeon, explained that the procedure involved driving a pin through the joint to hold the extensor tendon in place.

"We'll remove the pin, and your finger will be straight, and we'll get you moving," Dr. Belts outlined the post-surgery plan.

The procedure involved inserting a pin across the joint to stabilize it and promote healing. Dr. Belts explained that Shilo Sanders would need to keep the pin for about 10 to 12 weeks, after which the finger should regain full functionality.

"The extensor tendon which has been damaged to heal over the course of about 10 to 12 weeks, that extensive tendon will not only heal but sort of reincorporate become a new tendon," Dr. Belts explained.

The risks involved in the surgery were also discussed, including the potential for the tendon to not fully maintain integrity after the pin's removal.

"Okay. So the biggest risk of surgery in this situation is that one once we remove the pin, the integrity of the tendon may not be maintained and you may have a slight droop," Dr. said

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders argues with dad Deion Sanders about his $250,000 worth Lamborghini urus being better than Coach Prime’s - “This is the S”

Deion Sanders' fatherly banter during Shilo Sanders' surgery

In a video shared by Shilo Sanders on his YouTube channel, during a FaceTime call with his father, Deion Sanders lightened the mood with his trademark humor.

Jokingly downplaying the significance of a pinky, Coach Prime said:

"You don't even use a pinky. Pinky can't even get a booger out, Dawg."

He even suggested a drastic solution inspired by NFL legend Ronnie Lott, who amputated the tip of his finger to continue playing after a similar injury.

"Why don't you do it like Ronnie Lott and cut the tip off, like a real safety?" Deion said.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders son Shilo Sanders caught in a shopping spree via latest IG post - “Aspen”

It remains to be seen if Shilo recovers from the injury to be ready for his last year in Boulder.