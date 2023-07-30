Caleb Williams names his top 5 USC players of all-time ft. Ronnie Lott, Reggie Bush, and more

If, as they say, real recognizes real, Caleb Williams' rating of top-five USC players is worth taking seriously. The star quarterback ranks among the best players in college football and has the Heisman Trophy to show for it. That's an honor most college football players can only dream of.

In a recent interview, the Trojan quarterback was asked to mention five players he considers the best at USC. After some thoughtful consideration, Williams came up with five names, which are:

#5. Ronnie Lott

Lott featured for the Trojans in the late 70s and early 80s as a defensive back and was honored three times as an All-American. He was also Pac-10's Defensive Player of the Year in 1979.

Lott's toughness and big play abilities marked him out, not only as an outstanding generational player but as a Trojan all-time great.

#4. Reggie Bush

Bush was a star USC player in the early 2000s. He was voted the winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but forfeited it later due to an NCAA sanction that affected USC.

He was Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons in 2004 and 2005, and was drafted as the second overall pick at the 2006 NFL draft.

#3. Troy Polamalu

Polamalu featured for the Trojans from 1999 to 2002. The star defensive back was Pac-10’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. He was named an All-American twice and exited college football with a career record of 278 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, four blocked punts, and three touchdowns.

#2. Matt Leinart

Leinart featured in the Trojans’ 2004 National Championship Team. The quarterback was the winner of the 2004 Heisman Trophy and was Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004.

Leinart accumulated 10,693 passing yards in three seasons for 99 touchdowns. He was the 10th overall pick at the 2006 NFL Draft.

#1. Taylor Mays

Mays committed to play for the USC Trojans under Pete Carroll’s leadership from 2006 to 2009. He was a dominating force at defensive back for the Trojans and was thrice included in the First-team All-American from 2007 to 2009.

He was in the Second-team All-American in 2006 along with a two-times First-team All-Pac-10 in 2008 and 2009.

former USC Trojans star, Taylor Mays

Agree with Caleb’s list or disagree, it is undisputably made up of indomitable USC players who excelled as Trojans.