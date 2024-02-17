Top 5 QBs most likely to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 game ft. Arch Manning

The announcement of the EA Sports College Football 25 has excited fans of all ages. The big question is which player will grace the cover of the first licensed college football game in over a decade. Today, we have five potential quarterback candidates for the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.

Top 5 QBs most likely to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 25

#5. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is so high on this list because he is already in the NFL draft and will be drafted when the game is released in the summer. However, having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner grace the cover is intriguing. Daniels has shown to dominate the field and should be able to draw eyeballs onto the game.

#4. Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is an interesting choice, as you will see later in this list. He has shown to be one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates this upcoming season and made the College Football Playoff last year. Now, with his return to college football for a fourth year, this could be someone the video game giant decides to lean into for the visibility factor.

#3. Dylan Raiola

The top quarterback recruit in the 2024 freshman class was Dylan Raiola, and after de-committing from Georgia and committing to Nebraska, he has already shown the full college experience. If EA Sports is not going to have an annual release, this gives them at least three years of a player who can become a rising star and not worry about entering the NFL draft.

#2. Arch Manning

One of the top players in college football is the backup quarterback in Texas, Arch Manning. However, the name value of having a Manning on the cover is worth considering. Adding on the fact that he is an NIL superstar, this would bode well for the game as a whole.

#1. Shedeur Sanders

Sometimes, the most obvious answer is the correct one: Shedeur Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes. Highlighting Travis Hunter would be awesome, but having the name Sanders is arguably the pull right now, rather than Manning on the cover. This also allows EA to have a deluxe version with coach Deion Sanders to tie in the family aspect.

