Could the EA Sports College Football game be in jeopardy? Why the Brandr Group filed a temporary restraining order against the video game giant

If you are a fan and are excited about the release of the EA College Football franchise, this might not be the news you want to hear.

The Brandr Group is asking the court not to allow EA Sports to have communication with the schools and athletes it has under its umbrella.

Boise State sports law professor Sam Ehrlich broke Brandr's three main requets to Front Office Sports:

"EA must stop 'soliciting' schools and athletes under Brandr's jurisdiction to opt into the game. Sever any existing partnerships that EA as with Brandr Group schools. Refrain from signing contracts with athletes who The Brandr Group has jurisdiction over."

EA Sports feels it has the right to communicate as it believes The Brandr Group does not have a claim over athletes. According to court documents, EA stated:

"Brandr asserts that granting an injunction is in the public interest because EA's actions amount to 'anticompetitive conduct'. But if anything, it is Brandr – not EA – that seeks to restrain student-athletes' ability to contract freely. Brandr's proposed injunction would frustrate student-athletes' ability to make individual choices regarding whether they want to license their NIL rights and be included in EA's game."

This is going to be a major case to follow, because if the Brandr Group wins the injunction, the game could be delayed. This is a complicated case as there are not many cases similar to this. EA reportedly is going to pay $500 per player without any royalties.

Will there be an EA Sports College Football game?

There have been a lot of issues in regard to getting college football players' likenesses in the game. That has been a major selling point, and if they are only able to get a percentage of player's names and likenesses in an EA Sports game, that is a major disappointment.

With professional sports leagues like the NFL and the NBA, there are players' associations to represent every single athlete. That is not the case for collegiate sports, and that is a major hurdle.

With EA Sports not having a single body to negotiate with, this pipe dream feels like it is collapsing. EA cannot only have some player's likenesses while other players are listed as "Offensive Guard No. 74."

Do you think that there is a chance EA Sports does not release a collegiate game at all?

