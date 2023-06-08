Why are college players boycotting EA Sports College Football's NIL Deal? Details on the latest news delaying release

EA Sports got a lot of praise throughout the last few years after they announced they were remaking their NCAA Football title. It has almost been a decade since they made their previous title in the series, as their last game was their 2014 release.

However, we may have a bit of a delay as the College Football Players Association (CFBPA) is reportedly organizing a boycott of the game. But why would players do with this potentially being a revenue stream for every player that includes their name, image, and likeness? Let's take a closer look here.

EA Sports going to war with college football players?

There has been a good amount of ill will throughout the recent years from gamers for EA Sports games, which could be a major breaking point for people. According to multiple reports, EA Sports contracted the company OneTeam Partners to broker a deal to get the college players' likenesses for the video game.

However, the cash pool for the players is in the ballpark of $5 million to get all the likenesses throughout the country. If you divide that by the player pool, each college football player would receive just $500 for their likeness in the game.

People may look at this and say they will make it back in royalties, as that is how many people sign onto projects. EA Sports will sell millions of copies of a game people have been clamoring for, right? Wrong. Instead, the publishing company is reportedly not offering royalties to any players giving their names to the product.

That makes this a lot more interesting as Justin Falcinelli, the Vice President of the College Football Players Association, encourages players to boycott the game until EA Sports reconsiders their payouts.

What is next for the development of the game?

This is a major hurdle for the game, but this is definitely not a death nail, as EA Sports never used a player's likeness in their previous titles. Instead, if they were to use a player like Caleb Williams for this title, they would name him QB #13 and place him on the USC Trojans. That is a road they can go down if things go completely south.

They already have EA Sports FC coming out, and this could be a game-breaking opportunity for athletes.

Another possibility is the fact they will be able to negotiate a better deal than this. This will likely be the highest-grossing NCAA Football title ever, and this will be incredibly well for both sides if a deal comes through. Some players that are lesser known might take the $500 as a reward and have the ability to say they were in a video game for the rest of time.

