EA Sports College Football 25 release date: EA reveals new details on the game, trailer and teaser

EA Sports released major news regarding College Football 25 on Thursday morning, leaving fans excited about the video game's release. Today was the first real big news that has been announced in months and took fans by storm.

The game's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a teaser trailer for the upcoming game, which is posted below.

The video talks about the doubters and conveys the game is happening, with a full reveal for EA College Football 25 being announced for May and the game to be released sometime this summer. There have also been some screen grabs from the video game that are exciting users for the experience coming in a handful of months.

This will be the first college football game officially licensed, with NCAA Football 14 released on July 9, 2013. With more information surrounding the game outside of this being few, expect more details to come out as the release date gets closer.

Who can realistically be the cover athlete for the EA Sports College Football 25 game?

EA Sports had a huge issue trying to get this game off the ground due to many factors. One detail we do not know yet is the cover athlete. Popular speculation has been the idea of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders with his father and coach, Deion Sanders, as a dual-cover athlete or with "Coach Prime" on a deluxe edition.

However, it will be interesting as they need to get the name of someone who will draw eyeballs to the video game to a casual player and a hardcore college football fan.

One person who it could be is Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning. This one would be interesting as he has yet to see much action, but the legacy of the Manning name tied with the multiple years of having him available could be intriguing.

With many potential stars like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Penix Jr. already out of contention as they are in the 2024 NFL draft, it will be difficult to find better options for the cover of this game.

