As the CFB offseason continues, Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur have used the opportunity to get close with several personalities from the NFL during the 13th Annual NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8. During the event, Shilo and Shedeur interacted with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

During his playing career, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys, from 1995 to 1999. He helped them emerge as the Super Bowl XXX title winners in 1996. Thus he and Jones have known each other for a long time.

Now, it looks like the next generation of the Sanders family is looking to achieve new heights with the Cowboys, just like Deion Sanders did back in his day. During their interaction with Jones, Shilo told him that he could hand over the offensive and defensive responsibilities of the team to him and his quarterback brother after they enter the draft in 2025.

"We'll take care of the defense and Shedeur will take care of the offense.. we got you," Shilo said.

It looks like Shilo is hinting to Jerry Jones that both he and his brother would love to be a part of the Cowboys nation after they transition into the professional journey and record successful stints like their father Deion. It also looks like Jones is completely on board with the idea, as he said that he would "love" the Sanders brothers to join the team.

Jerry Jones believes Deion Sanders' QB son Shedeur could be a top draft pick

Both Shedeur and Shilo decided to return to play for Colorado in 2024 instead of declaring for this year's draft. This will allow them to develop their skills even more before transitioning into the NFL next year.

In December 2023, Shedeur and Coach Prime met Jerry Jones during the Cowboys game against the Seattle Seahawks. In that meeting, Jones complimented the quarterback and said that he could easily be the No. 1 pick whenever he decides to declare for the NFL draft.

"Very easily could be the top pick in the draft," Jones said.

However, before they make their big NFL debut, Coach Prime and his kids have another task ahead of them, and that is to record a successful campaign as a member of the Big 12 conference. Can the Buffs put up a better record than last season's 4-8 campaign?

