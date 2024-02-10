WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders and Co. share moments with biggest stars from the NFL world ft. Barry Sanders, Jerry Jones & more

Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo mingled with some of the biggest stars from the NFL world at the 13th annual NFL Honors. The event was held at the Resorts World Theatre on Thursday before the Super Bowl LVIII.

Deion, worth $50 million, and his crew were among the special guests. Other prominent names included Barry Sanders, Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell and many more from the football world.

A video from Well Of Media captured their interactions and titled it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“THE SANDERS ARE IN VEGAS: NFL Honors featuring LIVING LEGENDS.”

Coach Prime received a lot of love at the event. He also met veteran running back Barry Sanders, and the two shared a warm embrace. Deion said, “Sanders’ family,” and Shilo, who was standing nearby, chimed in,

“I’m the greatest Sanders.”

Barry promptly took the Buffaloes' safety by surprise with the joke,

“Greatest at something, right?”

But the emotions heightened when they ran into one of the moneyed owners in the NFL and the boss of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones. According to a tweet from the We Coming account on X, Shilo told Jones:

“We’ll take care of the defense, and Shedeur will take care of the offense … we got you.”

However, a small part of the video seemed intentionally muted when Jones whispered something in Prime Time’s ear.

Deion Sanders brings a bold innovation to Buffaloes' recruitment

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 25: Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes

Last year, Sanders orchestrated a rapid roster turnover, adding 72 new players before his debut season with the Buffaloes. Twenty-one of these additions came from the high school ranks. However, this year, the Buffaloes took a different path. On the traditional National Signing Day, Colorado’s class revealed that Sanders and his staff had signed only seven high school players.

Four of these signees are four-star prospects, and three are ranked within the top 100 nationally. Notably, the crown jewel of this class is five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. He is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the 13th overall prospect in his class.

So why did Sanders opt for such a light approach to high school recruiting? While this approach has its merits, questions remain about its long-term sustainability.

Also Read: WATCH: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders and sons goes on luxurious shopping spree after attending 2024 NFL Honors