Deion Sanders' sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are often seen roasting or taking a sly dig at each other for fun.

In an Instagram story uploaded by the Buffaloes quarterback, the duo were seen choosing jewelry. Suddenly, Shilo panned the camera at Shedeur's ankle, who was about to try an ankle bracelet. The QB said:

"Bruh, do you not know that I need to ice my ankles."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Shilo at once responded:

"Not with my last name bro. You're not going to do that."

The jewelry was in the form of "SANDERS" written in letters, and Shedeur seemed adamant about wearing the bracelet on his ankle. Shilo then subtly roasts his brother, saying:

"Change your last name."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Shedeur and Shilo Sanders buy African American Santa worth $19.99 as a Christmas present for Coach Prime

Deion Sanders roasts Shilo and Shedeur Sanders over NFL

Coach Prime, the iconic football figure, is already setting the stage for life after his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, make their mark in the NFL.

The Colorado HC shared a sneak peek on Instagram, playfully roasting his sons. Pointing to his designated spot for watching NFL games in the mansion gifted by his sons, Sanders humorously reminded them of the inevitable separation, saying:

"I'm gonna sit and watch them play. And they would be sitting there like, ‘I want my daddy.’"

The football Hall-of-Famer also teased Shedeur about his performance stats when he wasn't around. Coach Prime recalled a drop in Shedeur's completion percentage when he had to be away. Shedeur, however, disputed the claim, stating:

"Now you are making that up. It don't go that down."

Also read: Colorado strikes gold with Deion Sanders, as coach's debut season rakes in whopping $127M for the Buffaloes