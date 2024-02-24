Deion Sanders has come out with his crystal ball to predict the future of NBA legend LeBron James. "Coach Prime" guessed that the four-time NBA champion still had some gas left in the tank and gave the exact point where he thought "King James" would retire. Per the Colorado coach, it makes sense for James to wait till his son Bronny James makes it to the league.

Sanders was seen in a rare All-Star collab with the LA Lakers star. In a video shared by "The Pregame Show," he opened up a box of Nike LeBron 21 shoes gifted by James. After thanking the basketball icon, he predicted his future in the game.

“Bron is gonna go by, I predict, 25 years,” Sanders said. “Because he’s gotta wait till (Bronny) comes. If that was me, I would definitely be waiting for my son to come.”

Sanders, who is reportedly worth $50 million, loved the integration of the design and thanked James for the surprise.

“I will be rocking these. Bron man, appreciate you, partner. Appreciate you, love you to life,” the NFL legend said before making the retirement prediction.

The LeBron 21s are an homage to the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96, which the company re-released recently. The Air Diamonds were the most sought-after from Sanders’ line of sneakers. The new kicks are designed in the original colors of black and white with gold for branding.

LeBron James rocks commemorative Deion Sanders shoes at the All-star Game

LeBron James wore the shoes celebrating Deion Sanders at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18. Coach Prime caught a glimpse of the shoes and gushed over the fact that the biggest basketball icon of this generation was the one wearing them. He posted on Instagram:

“Congratulations to my brother @kingjames for his Class, Grace, Passion, Commitment to Excellence & Consistency for 21 Years!!! Thank u as well for Rocking them "PRIMES" on your stage. Love ya man from Day 1. #CoachPrime I need that Basketball Version. @welloffforever @nike.”

For Sanders, these shoes are important for his legacy. And now he has his hands on them through LeBron James in a rare cross-sport collaboration.

