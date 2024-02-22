Coach Prime's eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. did not back down when it came to defending the Colorado Buffaloes on social media. Sanders Jr. works with his father in Boulder and handles the social media and content creation of the program for their online presence. And he's the main reason why the program has such a huge social media presence to benefit from.

So when an Oregon fan tried to humiliate and troll the Buffs on X, formerly Twitter, Deion Sanders Jr. came out to the rescue and retaliated back.

The original comment was to a tweet that Deion Sanders Jr. made about how Colorado merch is better than designer clothes. The Oregon fan replied by saying that nothing hits harder than a team that hasn't won anything since 2000, indicating the Buffs' dry spell in terms of championships.

Deion Sanders Jr. replied by tweeting about how things are going to be different this season as members of the Big 12 conference, after a 4-8 debut for Coach Prime in Boulder last season.

The tweet read:

"Season is over. Now you have no choice but to watch us win & run these bands up on a daily basis... My reality is bigger than your dreams are."

The Oregon Ducks are one of 10 teams to make their exit from the Pac-12 conference. While the Buffs head to the Big 12, the Ducks will be participating as members of the Big Ten conference this upcoming season.

After years of in-conference rivalry between these two programs, it will be interesting to see which team performs better in their respective new conference.

Deion Sanders Jr. makes an interesting visit to a pet store

As the offseason continues in full swing, Coach Prime's oldest son is releasing plenty of content on the Well Off YouTube channel where they mostly post about the Colorado Buffaloes' life. Recently, Sanders Jr. shared a video on YouTube about his visit to a pet store, where he interacted with various reptiles including snakes and lizards.

In the video, fans can see Sanders Jr. talking about how he hates bugs more than reptiles while letting a Lily White X Dalmatian Gecko crawl on his hand. The video also showcases Colorado players continuing with their offseason practice and getting ready for the season ahead.

Do you think Deion Sanders will have a better season than last year? Let us know your thoughts below.

