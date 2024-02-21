WATCH: $50 million worth Coach Prime once became boxing coach for sons Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. amid hilarious matchup

$50 million worth Deion Sanders might be a strict coach on the field with his sons, but as a father, he knows how to have a good time with them. This father-son bond between Coach Prime and his boys was evident in a recent hilarious video shared on social media.

Deion Sanders shared a post on Instagram where we see his QB son Shedeur and his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. getting ready to wrestle each other. Coach Prime tries to hype up both his sons as Shedeur manages to pin his older brother to the sofa on the first try.

Sanders Jr. then responds in the second bout by pushing the Colorado quarterback out of the room. While the brothers continued with their light-hearted family wrestling moment, Coach Prime was on the bed enjoying the in-house entertainment while also engaging in some joyful banter with his children.

All three of Coach Prime's sons work together in Boulder with the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur and Shilo are a part of the Buffs roster, while Deion Sanders Jr. manages their social media.

Deion Sanders shares rare transition video of Shedeur Sanders

Recently, Coach Prime shared another post for his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Despite going 4-8 last season, Shedeur put up an impressive individual performance and went on to record 3,230 passing yards and 27 TDs for the team.

Coach Prime posted snippets of a young Shedeur from his high school days. Then the video transitions into the quarterback's first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, in which we see Shedeur walking along the sidelines with his father. Coach Prime accompanied the video with a caption that read:

"This is Motivation Monday Baby, 'Consistency is the Key' We've Come A Long Way but the things you see we've already done. We AIN'T NEW TO THIS WE'RE TRUE TO THIS! @deionsandersjr has Receipts"

As the Buffs prepare for a new journey as members of the Big 12 conference this year, it will be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders will be able to help the Buffs contest for a playoff position.

