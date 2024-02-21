WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders goes down memory lane as Coach Prime shares unique before and after snippets with Shedeur Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants the very best from his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders in the 2024 college football season. Even though it's still early and the CFB world is enjoying the offseason, Coach Prime seems to be getting in the groove already.

He posted a reel on Instagram featuring a before and after transition of a young Shedeur Sanders from back in the day and one from the 2023 season. He captioned his post:

"This is Motivation Monday Baby, 'Consistency is the Key'. We've Come a Long Way but the things u see we've already done. We AIN'T NEW TO THIS WE'RE TRUE TO THIS! @deionsandersjr has Receipts @shedeursanders #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Even though the Buffaloes had a disappointing season finishing 4-8, Shedeur impressed everyone with his game. He threw for 3,230 yards, recording 27 TDs with just three interceptions.

Not only his dad but the Buffs faithful too would be hoping for much better stats from Shedeur in the next season.

Also Read: "I need you to get out of my life": Deion Sanders once told son, Shilo, to leave Jackson State after his hilarious mimicry

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders hyped up by Lil Wayne

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are becoming prominent names in the college football scene. Their charisma extends beyond the sport and has earned recognition from none other than rapper Lil Wayne.

During an episode of Young Money Radio featuring Deion Sanders, Lil Wayne took a moment to mention Shedeur, Shilo and the Buffaloes' versatile star, Travis Hunter.

"Shout out Shilo Shout out Shedeur Shout out Travis, out there doing their thing,” said Lil Wayne.

Beyond their athletic achievements, these players have made headlines for their off-field endeavors, especially during the offseason.

Travis Hunter got engaged to girlfriend Leanna Lenee with a lavish ring, while the Sanders brothers have ventured into modeling for renowned fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Also read: WATCH: $4.7 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders shares exclusive behind the scenes footage of his Gatorade commercial from Radio Row

Can the trio of Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter help Coach Prime take the Colorado Buffaloes to CFP games in the 2024 college football season? Tell us your thoughts below.