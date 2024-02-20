During the recent All-Star game, Lakers star LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 21 kicks that were inspired by the legendary Nike Air DT Max '96 to celebrate season No. 21 in the NBA.

He also honored Colorado coach Deion Sanders who wore No. 21 during his career.

The $50 million worth Sanders (as per Forbes) gushed about LeBron wearing the commemorative kicks during the All-Star game on his Instagram account captioning the post:

"Congratulations to my brother @kingjames for his Class, Grace, Passion, Commitment to Excellence & Consistency for 21 Years!!! Thank u as well for Rocking them "PRIMES" on your stage. Love ya man from Day 1. #CoachPrime I need that Basketball Version. @welloffforever @nike."

The Colorado Buffaloes coach commented on how important the shoes were to his legacy.

"They don't understand how much of my dream and my heart they are fulfilling," Sanders said. "Forget me, my kids are now wearing my shoes. They're wearing those shoes and they're being dominant. That's what means the most to me."

The end is nigh for LeBron James

LeBron James has consistently performed at a high standard in the NBA for the past 21 seasons. Before the All-Star game, while addressing the media, he talked about his plans for the future.

"I am a Laker and I'm happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way," James said. "But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully [it] is with the Lakers. It's a great organization, so many greats. But we'll see."

James also addressed how his last season will pan out when he finally decides to retire.

"I was asked this question a couple days ago," James said. "'Will you kind of take the farewell tour, or will you kind of just Tim Duncan it?'

"I'm 50-50, I'm going to be honest, because there's times when I feel like I guess I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades plus, to be able to give them that moment where it's every city and whatever the case may be and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool."

LeBron James had a sad parting shot while speaking about the issue of his retirement.

"But the other side of that, I've never been that great with accepting like praise. It's a weird feeling for me." James said. "I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming," James said. "It's coming, for sure."

When he finally hangs up his sneakers, LeBron James will probably be remembered as one of the greatest sportsmen in the country's history.