What is a farewell tour in NBA? Understanding LeBron James’ latest comments

Playing in his 21st NBA season, LeBron James continues to remind the league that he is still one of the elite players in the league. Pushing the boundaries placed on 39-year-old athletes, the LA Lakers star spoke during the press conference for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game about his thought process regarding a farewell tour.

James acknowledged that he does not have much left in the tank despite defying all odds. For an illustrious basketball career, James has built an incredible legacy in a league that has seen numerous changes in the way the game is played.

"I'm 50-50," James said. "I'm going to be honest. There are times I feel like I owe it to my fans who have been along this journey with me for two decades-plus, to be able to give them that moment ... I've seen a lot of guy's [farewell tour] — I just don't know how much I'd feel. I don't know if I'd feel great about it. Maybe the only child in me. I don't know."

A farewell tour is a celebratory moment for an NBA star. However, James is split on it. For someone with tremendous passion and dedication for the game of basketball, leaving it is no easy move to make for the LA Lakers forward.

Despite being previously undecided if he should return for the 2023-24 regular season, James' love for basketball proved too much to let go at this point in his life.

However, with the Lakers struggling this season, it remains to be seen if James will continue his career playing for the same team or take his talents somewhere else.

What is a farewell tour in NBA?

It is a tradition done by elites in NBA history, who have done so much for the game and solidified their legacy for years to come. The tour usually involves the player's final season in the league. Its goal is to celebrate the player who will be leaving the game by the end of the season.

However, not every player gets a farewell tour. There are no concrete criteria to be filled up as it's based on the understanding that only specific players deserve one. These are the stars that made a strong and lasting impact in the league with consistent outings of excellence and a resume to back them up.