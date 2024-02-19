Watch: LeBron James 20th NBA All-Star Game start highlighted with embarrassing airball and botched dunk

LeBron James's 20th consecutive NBA All-Star appearance was a milestone event, setting him apart as the only player in the history of the league to be selected for the All-Star Game 20 times in a row.

However, this landmark 20th appearance did not showcase the LeBron James that fans have been accustomed to witnessing over the years. In a surprising turn of events, James found himself in an uncharacteristic situation while attempting a self alley-oop at the 9:17 minute mark of the first quarter, a move where he's shown spectacular success in the past.

James misjudged his own toss and missed the dunk, unguarded under the basket. However, he secured the rebound with Damian Lillard under the rim guarding him and went to his patented low-post turnaround fadeaway, and to each's surprise, missed everything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not one to be deterred, however, in another uncharacteristic turn, at the 4:32 minute mark of the first quarter, when his LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis handed him the ball, James uncontested shot it from 30 feet, missing everything this time too.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James torn between a grand farewell tour and a quiet exit like Tim Duncan

LeBron James acknowledged a clear fact about himself: the 39-year-old All-Star's days in the league are numbered. He also mentioned that he's yet to decide on his exit strategy: whether to have a farewell tour akin to Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant or to surprise the league and simply walk away.

Ahead of the All-Star game, James was brought up the question if he had mapped out how many seasons he would play and with which team, to which he replied:

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left, but I know it's not many. I'm 50/50 [on having a farewell tour]. There's times I feel like I owe it to my fans that's been on this journey with me for 2 decades plus, to give them that moment... "

James continued, "I am a Laker and I've been very happy to have been a Laker for the last 6 years... I don't know how it's gonna end, but it's coming. It's coming for sure.”

Expand Tweet

Rumors have been circulating about the possibility of LeBron leaving the Lakers this offseason, especially considering he has a $51.4 million player option.

Recently, reports came out that the Golden State Warriors tried to acquire LeBron James at the trade deadline. However, this seems more like a strategic move to prompt action from the front office rather than a definitive plan. LeBron briefly mentioned the notion of concluding his career with the Lakers.