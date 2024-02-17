“What a diva”: NBA fans echoes disappointment as LeBron James set to skip 2024 All-Star Game practice and media day

LeBron James has made it to the All-Star Game for the 20th time in his career. This is the most by any player in NBA history. Given the number of times that James had appeared in the All-Star Game, his presence in the media and practice during the weekend is something that has been considered obvious.

However, this time, the status of the LA Lakers star is a bit different. NBA writer, Marc J. Spears has reported that LeBron won't be attending the All-Star Game practice and the Media Day.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the influence that James holds in the media and how much fans want to listen to him, it was disappointing for many NBA fans. Echoing their disappointment on X/Twitter, some of the fans expressed themselves:

"What a diva."

Alluding to LeBron's 20th selection, one fan had a very strong reaction:

"This guy is a fraud didn’t deserve to be captain at all trash player that controls the media."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James' All-Star Game records

LeBron James finally broke Kareem-Abdul Jabbar's record for most All-Star Game appearances in NBA history. After being voted an All-Star for the 20th time in his career, The LA Lakers star has topped in many categories in the All-Star Game.

The four-time champion also holds the record for the most consecutive All-Star Games in the league's history. He has a total of 19 conservative All-Star Game appearances, compared to Kareem’s 18.

He is also far ahead of Kobe Bryant, who is second on the list for most All-Star Game as a starter. James has a total of 19 selections as a starter and the 2024 NBA All-Star Game would be his 20th starting game.

LeBron James has also played the most minutes in the NBA in All-Star Game. He has played 523 minutes which is more than any player in the league. He has the highest total points in the All-Star Game and the only player ahead of him is Kobe Bryant with 290 points while James had 426 points.

LeBron has averaged 22.4 ppg in the All-Star Games so far. He has also recorded 5.8 rpg and 5.8 apg. James has a total of 178 made field goals of 345 attempted and made a total of 135 three-pointers. The highest points that the Ohio-born superstar has tallied in a game is 36 points in the 2012 All-Star Game. He also has a total of three MVP awards in the All-Star Game.

LeBron James was selected as the captain of the West against the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the East. Both the captains were the highest vote-getters in their respective conferences. The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.