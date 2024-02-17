Where and how to watch the NBA All-Star Practice ft. LeBron James & Steph Curry?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will feature the return of the old format of Eastern vs. Western Conference. It was last used back in 2017 when the league decided to use Team Captains who select their team via draft. But before the big event on Sunday, where and how can fans watch the practice for East and West teams?

NBA All-Star Saturday kicks off with the All-Star Practice and Media Day featuring all the stars and coaches participating in Sunday's game. It will start at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is sponsored by AT&T. It's available on NBA TV, which is a paid subscription.

NBA All-Star Practice and Media Details

Day: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to Watch: NBA TV

Ticket Details: Visit TicketMaster for availability of tickets.

It's the third time the state of Indiana has hosted the NBA All-Star Game. The first All-Star Game held in Indiana was in 1953 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. It took 32 years for the festivities to return to the state in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.

2024 NBA All-Star Game roster

The starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were determined by fans, players and the media. Fan voting constitutes 50 percent of the total votes, while current players and media personnel account for 25 percent each. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the league in fan votes, so they were named captains of the West and East, respectively.

Eastern Conference roster

G - Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

G - Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

F - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

F - Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

C - Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

G - Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

G - Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

G - Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

G - Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

F - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

F - Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

F - Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

F - Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

C - Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

The Eastern Conference has a strong roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. They will have several first-time All-Stars such as Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Paolo Banchero and Scottie Barnes. Embiid and Julius Randle are out, so Barnes and Trae Young were named as their replacements.

Western Conference roster

G - Shai Gilgeoux-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

G - Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

F - LeBron James (LA Lakers)

F - Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

C - Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

G - Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

G - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

G - Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

F - Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

F - Paul George (LA Clippers)

C - Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

C - Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

The Western Conference also has a really strong team led by LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. The West is so stacked that Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings didn't even make the All-Star team.

