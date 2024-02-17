NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge: Team Jalen vs Team Detlef Game Player Stats and Box Scores

The final of the 2024 Panini Rising Stars was between Team Jalen (Rose) and Team Detlef (Schrempf). Team Jalen got into the final after defeating Team Tamika (Catchings) in the semifinals led by Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers. On the other hand, Team Detlef produced an upset against Victor Wembanyama and Team Pau (Gasol).

Here are the rosters for Team Jalen and Team Detlef:

Team Jalen

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)

Team Detlef

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants)

Emoni Bates (Cleveland Charge)

Also Read: “Listening to you crying about my team” - Lil Wayne hilariously roasts 50 Cent amid NBA All-Star Celebrity Game commentary

Team Jalen beats Team Detlef to win 2024 Panini Rising Stars

It was a total team effort by Team Jalen as they took down Team Detlef, 26-13 to win the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Dereck Lively II led the way with six points, with Jalen Williams and Jordan Hawkins each scoring five points. Walker Kessler contributed four points and a great interior presence.

Bennedict Mathurin cooled down as he finished with just four points after exploding for 18 points against Team Tamika in the semifinals. Jeremy Sochan was scoreless once again, while Chet Holmgren had two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Nevertheless, Mathurin's overall performance was enough for him to win the Rising Stars MVP in Indiana.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Oscar Tshiebwe had a team-high eight points and two rebounds for Team Detlef. Alondes Williams added three points and Emoni Bates had two points. Those three players are the only ones who scored in the final for Team Detlef.

It was a great effort by the NBA G League players. Nobody expected them to be in the final against the best rookies and sophomores. At least they'll have the upset win over Victor Wembanyama and Team Pau Gasol.

Also Read: "Greatest dunker of all time” - NBA fans ecstatic with Vince Carter’s Hall of Fame news amid NBA All-Star Weekend

Team Jalen vs Team Detlef box score and player stats

Team Jalen

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jalen Williams 5 2 3 1 0 1 Bennedict Mathurin 4 0 2 1 0 0 Jeremy Sochan 0 0 0 0 0 1 Chet Holmgren 2 3 0 1 1 1 Walker Kessler 4 1 0 0 0 0 Dereck Lively II 6 0 1 0 0 0 Jordan Hawkins 5 1 2 0 0 0 Shaedon Sharpe 0 0 0 0 0 0

Team Detlef

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Mac McClung 0 0 3 0 0 1 Alondes Williams 3 1 0 0 1 3 Izan Almansa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matas Buzelis 0 0 0 1 0 1 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 2 1 0 0 0 Emoni Bates 2 2 1 0 0 0 Tyler Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ron Holland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Also Read: "They may pick him up & dunk him" - NBA fans troll Kai Cenat for claiming 45-pt stat line with Ice Spice on sideline ahead of All-Star Celebrity game