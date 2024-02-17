"On my bucket list": Victor Wembanyama says he will participate in 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest

Victor Wembanyama got his first taste of the NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday when he participated in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Wembanyama will also compete in the Kia Skills Challenge as part of Team Top Pick with Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards.

In an interview after the Rising Stars, Wembanyama was asked about his plans regarding future All-Star Weekends. The San Antonio Spurs star is looking forward to participating in the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

"Yeah, it's definitely on the bucket list."

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most skilled 7-foot-4 guys the game has ever seen. Wembanyama can handle the ball, dribble and shoot like a guard while also being athletic and long enough to defend multiple positions. He's a freak of nature who has all the skills to be one of the greatest ever.

It's also fresh to see a young up-and-coming superstar open to participating in many competitions on All-Star Weekend. It was a given that he'll be in the Rising Stars as a rookie and will likely be in next year as well. If the San Antonio Spurs can improve their record next season, it's not far-fetched to think that Wemby will be a first-time All-Star.

With the Kia Skills Challenge already off his bucket list, the next will be the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. It might be easier for him to join the shootout since he'll likely improve his shooting for years to come.

The Slam Dunk Contest needs saving, with Jaylen Brown becoming the first All-Star in seven years to participate on Saturday. If a player like Wemby decides to join the competition, there's a potential for the buzz around it to get energized.

Victor Wembanyama plays well in Rising Stars debut, loses to bunch of G League players

Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 NBA All-Star - Panini Rising Stars

Victor Wembanyama looked fantastic for Team Pau Gasol in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Wembanyama finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. He was 5-for-6 from the field but committed five turnovers.

However, it was not enough to prevent the upset loss to Team Detlef Schrempf. It was an upset because the team was composed of G League players such as Mac McClung, Emoni Bates and Matas Buzelis. Many were hoping for a Wemby vs. Chet Holmgren matchup in the final.

Team Jalen Rose took home the Rising Stars trophy after beating Team Detlef in the final. The Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin took home the Rising Stars MVP after scoring a total of 22 points in two games.

