Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score and player stats

Team Jalen (Rose) vs Team Tamika (Catchings) was the first matchup of the 2024 NBA Panini Rising Stars featuring some of the best rookies, sophomores and G League players today. Other teams in the Rising Stars are Team Detlef (Schrempf) and Team Pau (Gasol).

Here are the rosters for Team Jalen and Team Tamika:

Team Jalen

Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)

Team Tamika

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Keyontae George (Utah Jazz)

Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Bennedict Mathurin shows out for Team Jalen in Indiana

Bennedict Mathurin stole the show in the Team Jalen vs Team Tamika matchup at the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Mathurin played great to finish with 18 points on 53.8% shooting. It was all about the Indiana Pacers star who was simply unstoppable in the 40-35 win.

The bench provided some help with Jordan Hawkins contributing seven points and five rebounds. Dereck Lively II added six points and two rebounds. Chet Holmgren had a terrible game with five points and five turnovers, which was a game-high.

Jeremy Sochan, who started the game, was scoreless in six minutes. Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams each had two points. Shaedon Sharpe was unable to suit up due to an injury. Sochan served as the replacement for the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson had 10 points for Team Tamika. Jaden Ivey added eight points, three rebounds and four steals. Paolo Banchero, who will play in Sunday's All-Star Game only had five points in 11 minutes.

Keegan Murray also had five points, while Keyontae George and Vince Williams Jr. combined for five points off the bench. Williams was the injury replacement for Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Team Jalen will face the winner of Team Detlef vs Team Paul in the final.

Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score

Team Jalen box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jalen Williams 2 3 3 1 0 2 Bennedict Mathurin 18 2 0 0 0 1 Jeremy Sochan 0 2 0 0 0 0 Chet Holmgren 5 3 1 0 0 5 Walker Kessler 2 2 1 0 0 1 Dereck Lively II 6 2 0 0 0 0 Jordan Hawkins 7 5 2 0 0 0 Shaedon Sharpe 0 0 0 0 0 0

Team Tamika box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Scoot Henderson 10 0 1 0 0 1 Jaden Ivey 8 3 1 4 0 1 Keegan Murray 5 3 2 0 0 0 Paolo Banchero 5 3 2 0 0 1 Jalen Duren 2 1 0 1 0 0 Keyontae George 2 1 0 1 1 0 Vince Williams Jr. 3 0 2 1 0 0 Dyson Daniels 0 0 0 0 0 0

