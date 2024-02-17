Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score and player stats

By Juan Paolo David
2024
2024 NBA All-Star - Panini Rising Stars
Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score and player stats

Team Jalen (Rose) vs Team Tamika (Catchings) was the first matchup of the 2024 NBA Panini Rising Stars featuring some of the best rookies, sophomores and G League players today. Other teams in the Rising Stars are Team Detlef (Schrempf) and Team Pau (Gasol).

Here are the rosters for Team Jalen and Team Tamika:

Team Jalen

  • Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder)
  • Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
  • Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder)
  • Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)
  • Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
  • Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)

Team Tamika

  • Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
  • Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
  • Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
  • Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
  • Keyontae George (Utah Jazz)
  • Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Bennedict Mathurin shows out for Team Jalen in Indiana

Bennedict Mathurin stole the show in the Team Jalen vs Team Tamika matchup at the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Mathurin played great to finish with 18 points on 53.8% shooting. It was all about the Indiana Pacers star who was simply unstoppable in the 40-35 win.

The bench provided some help with Jordan Hawkins contributing seven points and five rebounds. Dereck Lively II added six points and two rebounds. Chet Holmgren had a terrible game with five points and five turnovers, which was a game-high.

Jeremy Sochan, who started the game, was scoreless in six minutes. Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams each had two points. Shaedon Sharpe was unable to suit up due to an injury. Sochan served as the replacement for the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson had 10 points for Team Tamika. Jaden Ivey added eight points, three rebounds and four steals. Paolo Banchero, who will play in Sunday's All-Star Game only had five points in 11 minutes.

Keegan Murray also had five points, while Keyontae George and Vince Williams Jr. combined for five points off the bench. Williams was the injury replacement for Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Team Jalen will face the winner of Team Detlef vs Team Paul in the final.

Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score

Team Jalen box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jalen Williams233102
Bennedict Mathurin1820001
Jeremy Sochan020000
Chet Holmgren531005
Walker Kessler221001
Dereck Lively II620000
Jordan Hawkins752000
Shaedon Sharpe000000

Team Tamika box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Scoot Henderson1001001
Jaden Ivey831401
Keegan Murray532000
Paolo Banchero532001
Jalen Duren210100
Keyontae George210110
Vince Williams Jr.302100
Dyson Daniels000000

