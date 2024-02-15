"You're getting soft brother": Jusuf Nurkic trolls Draymond Green after 'flop' against LA Clippers

The drama between Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green seems to be far from over. Nurkic added another layer to his history with Green by trolling the Golden State Warriors star on social media. The Phoenix Suns big man called out Green for "flopping" against the LA Clippers.

In a post on his X account, Nurkic shared a meme featuring Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby character in "Peaky Blinders" TV show. It was aimed at Green, who sold contact from Ivica Zubac in the third quarter of their game on Wednesday night. It was a non-call as Green lay on the floor clutching his jaw.

"You're getting soft brother," the meme said.

Jusuf Nurkic's post is likely a response to Draymond Green calling him a "softy" on a recent episode of his podcast. Green was happily taking shots at Nurkic following the Golden State Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns last Saturday.

Things got heated between the two players early in the game before they traded taunts in the third quarter. Green got the last laugh as he finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists compared to Nurkic's six points and six rebounds. More importantly, Green and the Warriors got the win.

For those who forgot, Nurkic was on the receiving end of a punch by Green back in December. It led to the NBA punishing the former Defensive Player of the Year by suspending him indefinitely.

Green seemed to have learned his lesson until his first technical foul call against the Suns. Nevertheless, the beef between him and Nurkic is likely far from ending, especially if they meet in the playoffs.

Draymond Green 'okay' after getting hit in the face

Draymond Green got hit in the face against the LA Clippers.

With around nine minutes left in the third quarter, Draymond Green was hit by an inadvertent elbow by Ivica Zubac after battling for a rebound. Officials didn't blow their whistle as the play continued. Green fell to the ground clutching his jaw and was later taken out of the game.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green had to undergo concussion testing in the locker room. Luckily for the four-time NBA champion, the team's medical personnel cleared him to return to the game and help the Golden State Warriors.

Green finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. Steph Curry led the way with 41 points, but it was not enough to prevent the 130-125 loss to the Clippers. James Harden had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Clippers get their 36th win of the season.

