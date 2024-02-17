Who is the MVP of the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Team Shannon Sharpe got the big win over Team Stephen A. Smith at the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Team Stephen A. got the early lead in the first quarter before Team Shannon had a big run in the second. The game became tight in the third period, but it was Team Shannon who pulled off the 100-91 win.

NFL star and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP. Parsons finished the game with 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to take home the MVP trophy. He also had some help from fellow NFL star and LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and WNBA star Jewell Lloyd.

Nacua had some highlight reel dunks and finished with 17 points. Houston Texans quarterback led the way for Team Stephen A. with 29 points. Stephen A. Smith is now 0-2 as a head coach in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He lost to Michael Wilbon in the 2020 All-Star Weekend.

An NFL player took home the NBA Celebrity Game MVP for the second year in a row. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was named MVP last year after finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in Team Dwyane Wade's win over Team Ryan Smith.

Metcalf willed Team Wade to a come-from-behind 81-78 victory. Team Ryan almost forced overtime when WWE superstar The Miz hit a crazy shot from half-court at the sound of the buzzer. The shot didn't count since the ball was still in The Miz's hands when the buzzer went off.

Other NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVPs

Kevin Hart is the 2013 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP.

Singer Brian McKnight was the first ever Celebrity Game MVP in 2005 after hitting the game-winning shot. Rapper Nelly won the MVP next year, while TV personality Tony Potts took home the award in 2007.

Kevin Hart holds the record for most Celebrity Game MVPs with four, while Micah Parson was the third NFL player to receive the award. DK Metcalf won it last year, while Terrell Owens won it back-to-back in 2008 and 2009.

Here's the list of Celebrity Game MVPs from 2005 to present:

2005 - Brian McKnight

2006 - Nelly

2007 - Tony Potts

2008 - Terrell Owens

2009 - Terrell Owens

2010 - Michael Rapaport

2011 - Justin Bieber

2012 - Kevin Hart

2013 - Kevin Hart

2014 - Kevin Hart

2015 - Kevin Hart and Arne Duncan

2016 - Win Butler

2017 - Brandon Armstrong

2018 - Quavo

2019 - Famous Los

2020 - Common

2021 - No game due to COVID-19

2022 - Alex Toussaint

2023 - DK Metcalf

2024 - Micah Parsons

