NBA All-Star Game past winners: List of winning teams for last 10 years explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It's the first All-Star Game in Indiana for the first time since 1985 and just the third time in the state. This year's event will feature the return of the Eastern vs. Western Conference format.

LeBron James was named as the captain of the Western Conference after receiving the most fan votes. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo will try to lead the Eastern Conference as captain.

The last time the NBA All-Star Game had an East vs. West format was in 2017 in New Orleans. The format for the last six seasons was Captain vs. Captain, with their respective teams getting built through a draft. The scoring will also go back to the old format of just four quarters at 12 minutes each, removing the Elam Ending introduced in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Skill-basedd matchmaking" - NBA fans wheezing over Kai Cenat battling toddlers to prepare for Celebrity All-Star game

NBA All-Star Game past winners of the last 10 years

The NBA All-Star Game has attracted a lot of fans over the years, especially All-Star Saturday. However, there have been some critics about the lack of defense and competitiveness in some of the games, as well as the diminishing quality of the Slam Dunk Contest.

Nevertheless, the All-Star remains a highlight of the season so let's look at the past winners of the last decade.

Also Read: "Lucky shot" - Kyrie Irving's remarkable finish elicits bitter reaction from Victor Wembanyama

2014 - East def. West 163-155

This was the last NBA All-Star Game the Eastern Conference won, led by Kyrie Irving, who was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time. Irving finished the game with 31 points and 14 assists. It also snapped a three-game losing streak against the Western Conference.

2015 - West def. East 163-158

The Western Conference got one back in 2015 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Russell Westbrook, who was still with the OKC Thunder, put on a show at the world's most famous arena and the league's biggest market. It was a close game throughout the night before the West pulled away late.

Also Read: "You're getting soft brother" - Jusuf Nurkic trolls Draymond Green after 'flop' against LA Clippers

2016 - West def. East 196-173

The West won their second straight over the East in 2016 at the first-ever NBA All-Star Game in Toronto. It was a close game in the first half before the West turned it up in the second to blow away the East. Russell Westbrook earned his second consecutive MVP with 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

2017 - West def. East 192-182

This NBA All-Star Game was back in New Orleans and the West ensured that they win this time to extend their streak against the East to three. Anthony Davis, who was still with the Pelicans at the time, put on a show for the fans by scoring a then-record 52 points.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Rising Star Challenge: Team Jalen vs Team Tamika box score and player stats

2018 - Team LeBron def. Team Steph 148-145

The first-ever NBA All-Star Game featuring Team Captains and roster draft was considered a success. It was a back-and-forth game that showed competitiveness from both teams. LeBron James took home the MVP trophy after finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

2019 - Team LeBron def. Team Giannis 178-164

Team LeBron came out with the win again in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, this time beating Team Giannis. It was a comeback victory for Team LeBron after going down big in the first quarter. Kevin Durant, who was still with the Golden State Warriors, was named MVP for the second time.

Watch: Victor Wembanyama's best attempt at Shaqtin' a Fool with hilarious nutmeg fail in NBA Rising Stars game

2020 - Team LeBron def. Team Giannis 157-155

The NBA introduced an Elam Ending in this year's NBA All-Star Game and it worked perfectly. It was probably one of the most competitive All-Star games in league history. Anthony Davis hit the game-winning free throws, while Kawhi Leonard won the MVP award for the first time in his career.

2021 - Team LeBron def. Team Durant 170-150

The COVID-19 pandemic might have affected the 2021 edition of the NBA All-Star Game. It was another lackluster, defenseless game between Team LeBron and Team Durant. Giannis Antetokounmpo took home his first All-Star Game MVP after losing to LeBron James twice in the past two games as captain.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge: Team Jalen vs Team Detlef Game Player Stats and Box Scores

2022 - Team LeBron def. Team Durant 163-160

The NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland didn't disappoint as Steph Curry and LeBron James put on a show in the state they were born in. Curry won the All-Star Game MVP after scoring 50 points, 48 of which were from beyond the arc. James won the game after hitting a fadeaway jumper to make the target score.

2023 - Team Giannis def. Team LeBron 184-175

Team LeBron's dominance and the five-year winning streak were finally snapped last year by Team Giannis. Both captains played limited minutes, with Jayson Tatum taking over the game by breaking Anthony Davis' scoring record. Tatum finished with 55 points and was named All-Star Game MVP.

Also Read: "On my bucket list" - Victor Wembanyama says he will participate in 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest