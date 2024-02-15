"Lucky shot": Kyrie Irving's remarkable finish elicits bitter reaction from Victor Wembanyama

Kyrie Irving's magical shot over Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night in Dallas has gone viral. Irving commented on his remarkable finish after the game and even revealed what Wembanyama told him about the shot. The Mavericks have now won five games in a row heading into the All-Star break.

In an interview after the Mavs' 116-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Irving discussed his viral layup that got the people in the arena and online talking. He was just happy to make the shot, while sharing what "Wemby" said to him after the game:

"Big fella just came over and said that was a 'lucky shot,'" Irving said. "So you got to laugh at it. I caught him with the hesi, baseline. He thought I was gonna go reverse and I went middle. Something about using that rim as protection as a small guard. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but that play worked. I'm grateful."

Kyrie Irving finished the game with 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. It was the Dallas Mavericks' fifth straight win as they head to a much-needed All-Star break. Luka Doncic added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Daniel Gafford had 10 points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama had a great game for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocks. It was another big performance from "Wemby", who will need help next season if San Antonio wants to improve.

Kyrie Irving not named an All-Star this season

Kyrie Irving is not an All-Star this season.

Kyrie Irving remains one of the best players in the NBA despite what transpired over the past few years. Irving, when healthy and not focused on outside issues, can still score the ball and affect the game with his offense. He struggled with an injury early in the season but has been playing well for the Dallas Mavericks overall.

Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games this season. All-Star-worthy numbers perhaps, but he missed too many games for coaches to consider him as a reserve.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old point guard will be watching the All-Star Weekend. He's rooting for WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu to beat Steph Curry in their upcoming 3-point competition in Indianapolis:

"I'm pulling for Sabrina," Irving said. "No disrespect to you Steph, I love you big bro. But same time, you know, she got the record. She's coming to defend her title, you're coming to see if you can win. It's going to be interesting."

