Watch: Victor Wembanyama's best attempt at Shaqtin' a Fool with hilarious nutmeg fail in NBA Rising Stars game

Victor Wembanyama got his first taste of the NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday when he played at the 2024 Rising Stars for Team Pau Gasol. Wembanyama was the biggest name for his team against Team Detlef Schrempf composed of the best young G League players.

However, things didn't go as planned for Wembanyama at some point during the game. He tried to pull off a crazy move on the G Leaguers but it failed miserably. It failed so badly that it could be a candidate for an All-Star edition of the popular "Inside the NBA" segment Shaqtin' a Fool.

Wemby tried to nutmeg Oscar Tshiebwe of the Indiana Mad Ants, but it went poorly. He successfully put the ball in between Tshiebwe's legs, but the 24-year-old forward stood pat and defended the San Antonio Spurs big man really well.

The 7-foot-4 big man tried to recover the ball with his insane length, but it was not enough. He stepped out of bounds, lost his balance and turned the ball over.

To make matters worse, Victor Wembanyama's presence was not enough for Team Pau to get the win over Team Detlef. Wembanyama finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks on 5-for-6 shooting from the field. He also had five turnovers, which was a game-high.

Cason Wallace added eight points off the bench, but it was not enough to prevent the 41-36 loss. Reigning Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung had a big game for Team Detlef with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Alondes Williams produced 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

