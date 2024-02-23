Deion Sanders took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback image of his early coaching days. "Coach Prime," who has come a long way as a coach since the snap, could be seen giving some tips to kids.

Sanders started coaching with his Prime Prep Academy and nonprofit Truth Football before stepping up to take up the college football challenge. He has since coached Jackson State and now the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime affirmed his love for coaching and kids through the throwback picture from his time with the Truth Football.

“I’ve been loving and coaching kids. Coach Prime,” Sanders wrote in his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is the heartwarming snap of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders from the early days of his football coaching journey:

Coach Prime shared a throwback image.

Sanders, who is reportedly worth $50 million, started his coaching journey with Truth Football in partnership with his then-wife, Pilar Sanders, in 2011. According to the old website, the mission of Truth was to serve communities "by reaching and teaching our youth through sports and education."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer worked with kids from underprivileged backgrounds in Pee Wee football at his nonprofit and then joined various Texas schools, including his prep school, Prime Prep, as a football coach from 2012 to 2020. That was the year he took up the job with the Tigers, making a grand entry into the college football world.

Also read: WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction when son Shilo Sanders asked Coach Prime for “another chain”

Deion Sanders opened up about hardships in becoming Coach Prime

Last month, Deion Sanders shared the challenges he faced during his initial days in coaching. He defended his coaching methods amid criticism from a section of the media after a dismal 2023 season. For that, he took the fans back to his days of coaching Pee Wee football in Dallas, inner city.

"We've been doing this so long in the inner city in Dallas and many thought I had just start being COACHPRIME! You better asked somebody. If I Coached you or your son played against us let them know we've been about these kids for a long time,” Sanders said at the time, while sharing a throwback snap.

Since those initial days, the Coach Prime brand has come a long way, and he is now preparing for the 2024 college football season with the Buffaloes. He is still going about it in his own style, unfazed by critics all around him.

Read more: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders rejoices as Colorado becomes part of EA college football game - “YA’LL KNOW THE VIBES”