Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders took to Instagram to share her excitement about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game. She especially rejoiced at the fact that the Colorado Buffaloes, led by her dad, became a part of the game.

The basketball star shared a note for the fans on the occasion, writing on Instagram:

“Y’ALL KNOW THE VIBES CU IS IN THE GAME!!!! #CFB25 @EASPORTSCOLLEGE #EAPARTNER.”

Shelomi Sanders' reaction to the news.

The EA College football game has been in the works for years, with the release date finally looking closer than ever. Recently, the gaming giant released a trailer to build up to the launch. As the full reveal approaches, fresh details about the game keep on emerging, building up excitement among fans.

The game was first announced in February 2021, but fans had been skeptical about it since the beginning. After a long wait, EA finally announced recently that the game would be out in the summer of this year.

Although they haven't revealed the exact date of release, rumors are that the wait will end on July 12. The gaming giant did announce that it will come with a full reveal in May.

EA will reportedly pay players $600 to appear in the game with more than 11,300 student-athletes eligible for the opt-in. If a player decides to opt in, they will also receive a copy of the game upon release. Speculations are also rife about who will appear on the cover, and Coach Prime is right up there in contention.

Deion Sanders wanted to give his ideas about EA Sports College Football 25

When EA Sports came out with the first glimpse of the game, Deion Sanders shared it with the fans. He sounded as excited as any fan of the sport, saying that he had a lot of ideas about the game, which he wanted to pass on to the makers.

“WOW it's really happening. I got so many darn ideas,” Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

College football fans have long demanded a game featuring the teams they love and so passionately follow. But they are also nervous about the Madden model being the skeleton of any such endeavor. It remains to be seen if EA Sports can fulfill the high expectations.

Will EA Sports be able to deliver on the expectations fans have from College Football 25? And will Deion Sanders be on the cover? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

