Deion Sanders took to Instagram to provide the first glimpse at EA Sports' college football game, which is rumored to be arriving soon. Coach Prime mentioned that he has numerous ideas for the game, for which fans have been waiting for a long time.

EA has been working on the college football edition of the video game since 2021. Bits and pieces of information have come out since the first announcement but nobody knows if it is actually happening. Now that the gaming giant has given a sort of timeline, Coach Prime wants to give them a few ideas.

“WOW it's really happening. I got so many darn ideas,” Coach Prime wrote in the caption while sharing the trailer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The gaming company has announced that they will release their new game in the summer of this year. However, they have not yet given a specific release date. Although rumors suggest that the game will be released on July 12th, the company has not confirmed this in their first trailer. They did mention that a full reveal of the game would be coming out in May.

The college football world has long felt a void in the field of video games. The new EA Sports game is touted to fill that hole for the fans and allow them to have an immersive virtual experience of the sport they hold so dear.

Also read: “We’re doing a whole Prime Weekend”: Deion Sanders discloses extravagant plan for Colorado’s spring games in 2024

Deion Sanders is the favorite to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football game

According to rumors swirling around on social media, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is the favorite to be on the cover of the much-anticipated college football video game by EA Sports.

Just after dropping the trailer, the company's social media account went from following one account to seven. Out of those, only one belongs to a current college football player or coach. No points for guessing who it is. It was $50 million worth Coach Prime. That has fuelled speculation about him gracing the cover of the game.

Expand Tweet

Will the speculation turn into reality? Who are your favorites to feature on the video game cover? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: "He was exceptional": Deion Sanders' former broadcast partner Jim Nantz reflects on Prime's booth time before sliding into coaching career