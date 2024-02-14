“We’re doing a whole Prime Weekend”: $45 million Deion Sanders discloses extravagant plan for Colorado’s spring games in 2024

Colorado coach Deion Sanders plans to make the Buffaloes' spring game a weekend to remember. The Black and Gold Day, featuring the 2024 spring game, will take place on April 27 at Folsom Field. The Buffs had a strong turnout of 47,277 fans for their spring game last year.

Sanders hopes to improve Colorado's performance after a disappointing 4-8 record (1-8 Pac-12) in his debut season. This year, CU will compete in the Big 12 alongside the likes of Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas State and Texas Tech, among others.

The spring practices will kick off on March 18 in Boulder, and Sanders has disclosed an extravagant plan, which is set to span several days, coined as “Prime Weekend.”

"Coach Prime" revealed the details to Lil Wayne on Monday's episode of the rapper's Apple Music show "Young Money Radio."

“For our spring game, we're doing a whole Prime Weekend,” Sanders said. “We have a fashion show (on) Thursday. Something for the boosters on Friday and the game on Saturday. We do an after-party, white, Black and Hispanic DJ. I'm gonna cover everybody, and being after the game, we're doing something with the alumni.

“But also maybe at halftime in the game, at the right end of the game on the rooftop. We're gonna have somebody going down.”

Sanders, estimated to be worth $45 million by Yahoo in October, said that a special guest (possibly Taylor Swift) could even make an appearance at halftime or following the game.

“I don't know if Taylor gonna be swift now,” Sanders told Wayne. “I love her. She's a beast.

CU's 2024 Black and Gold Day will also include a field day presented by Children’s Hospital of Colorado, including games for kids and activities with student-athletes from the school’s other sports teams.

Colorado's spring game was broadcast on ESPN Live last year, attracting thousands of spectators.

Deion Sanders is all set for Colorado's 2024 key dates ahead

CU coach Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a busy year ahead, with several key dates on their calendar.

The spring transfer portal window will open on April 15 and close on April 30, allowing the Buffs to recruit or lose some players. On April 27, the fans will get a glimpse of the team at the 2024 Black & Gold Day at Folsom Field.

The Buffs will be to the Big 12 on July 1, following the 2023-24 season in Pac-12.

Finally, coach Deion Sanders' team will kick off its season on Aug. 31 against North Dakota State, followed by a trip to Nebraska on Sep. 7 for a heated rivalry game.

