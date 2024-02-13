"I love her": Deion Sanders calls Taylor Swift "a beast" after Travis Kelce's GF causes whirlwind in football world

Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes' seasoned coach, is no stranger to grand events. He graced the Super Bowl stage with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. He also played in the World Series with the Atlanta Braves and hosted Saturday Night Live in 1995. Sanders has now set his sights on transforming the Buffaloes’ spring game into an extravagant affair - a Prime Weekend.

Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne recently sat down with Sanders in Las Vegas on Young Money Radio. They discussed the grand plan for the Spring Game, scheduled for Apr. 27 at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Coach Prime said the festivities will kick off with the Fashion Show on Thursday. It will be followed by Boosters’ Delight on Friday, Game Day on Saturday and the Halftime Extravaganza, possibly featuring Taylor Swift.

Wayne enquired Coach Prime about the American pop star joining the halftime.

“So there will be some Taylor Swift plays?” Wayne asked.

“I don't know if Taylor gonna be swift now,” Sanders replied. “I love her. She's a beast,” Sanders replied.

The football world was intrigued when Swift and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce started dating, reportedly since at least Sep. 2023. The couple caught the eye of the sports world and celebrities throughout the NFL season.

Are the fans excited about Deion Sanders' plan for the Spring Game?

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' plan for the Spring Game and its schedule caused a whirlwind in the football world. Fans reacted with mixed opinions on social media:

“This is smart ! More marketing for the players!”, a fan tweeted.

“Wow, Coach Prime knows how to make memories! Can't wait for the Prime Weekend in Boulder Colorado!”, a fan wrote.

“game changer!!!!” one commented.

“Damn that's lit,” one wrote.

“Still ain’t winning during season … soap opera,” a fan tweeted.

“This Man is going to get another a** beating of a season and I can’t wait for the hype train to get derailed once again. Will be in attendance when they get sent packing in Orlando in September,” another tweeted.

“5-7 loading….,” a fan commented.

“None of that wins games. Best of luck,” another reacted.

“This will surely help them beat teams that are solely focussed on football,” another wrote.

“What "Pop Warner Coach Deion" need to focus on is pure football instead of focusing on "Shuckin n Jivin" and partying. Deion does this b/c he lacks actual FB strategy and knowlwdge,” one tweeted.

