Shedeur Sanders sounds ready for the NFL draft, although he didn't declare for it this year. On being asked about his comparison with all the QBs in the 2024 draft, Deion Sanders' son dropped a bold statement about being better than all of them. He believes that if he had declared this year, he would have topped the elite QB-laden draft class of 2024?

Shedeur will be returning to play another season of college ball under his father in Boulder. His first season with the Colorado Buffaloes didn't go as per plan, and the team is trying to beef up his protection for the next season. But he doesn't think there is any quarterback in this year's draft class that has gone through adversity like he did in 2023.

Here is what Shedeur Sanders told Sports Illustrated’s Bryce Butler:

“I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me. I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years. Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five [program], having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders.”

The 2024 draft class has a lot of big name QBs, including 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and 2023 winner Jayden Daniels, along with the likes of Drake Maye, Bo Nix and many more.

Would the $4.8 million NIL-valued Sanders have been the first QB off the draft board had he been in the mix?

Fans don't agree with Shedeur Sanders' assessment about himself

Most of the college football world did not agree with Colorado star Shedeur Sanders' bold assessment of himself. Fans flooded social media with their reactions, calling the statement "the biggest CAP" of all time. Some even called Coach Prime's son delusional for thinking that. Here are a few reactions:

Fan reaction on Shedeur's comments.

More reaction on the bold claim.

Fans did not spare Shedeur.

Shedeur will return for one final season with the Buffaloes in 2024 to try and improve his performance from the recently concluded season.

