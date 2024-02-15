“Don’t f**k it up”, “All this to literally be Madden” - NFL fans meet long-awaited return of EA Sports' College Football 25 with trepidation

The Madden video game series hasn't missed a beat since the college football video game scene bit the dust. Roughly a decade later, the college football scene is poised to get its first AAA video game release. However, now that the game appears to be a reality, fans have gotten nervous. Taking to Twitter/X, fans voiced their fears of the game being a "Madden-ification" of the league.

Fear plagues College Football 25 announcement on multiple fronts

Gamer plays video game demo at Gamescom 2023

The biggest fear was that MUT, microtransactions and Madden modes would feature prominently in the release. In other words, fans are worried that the skeleton of Madden will serve as the foundation for the newest iteration of the college football video game franchise.

In other words, the game will play the same as Madden, but instead of looking at a Seattle Seahawks logo on the scoreboard, fans will be greeted with a Michigan Wolverines logo.

Instead of a picture of Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady on the cover, they will instead see a picture of Caleb Williams or another star college player.

Either way, the announcement has many fans hyped in addition to nervous. The franchise will return for the first time in a decade, as fans will get to play as the quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide on modern consoles.

Before the latest announcement, the most recent AAA college football video game was NCAA 14 on the Xbox 360 and PS3, released so far back that Peyton Manning could have played it as an active member of the Denver Broncos. The game was never made backwards compatible, and as such slowly faded behind the avalanche of games in other genres.

With college football remaining as popular as it has ever been and no sequels to NCAA 14, the most recent titles of the franchise have become some of the most expensive games to get on the Xbox 360 and PS3. It is not uncommon for the game or its predecessors to cost more than $100, while, generally speaking, most games from the era can be had for about $10 in 2024.

The college football game announcement comes on what could be an explosive day in video game announcements. On Thursday, Xbox is set to have one of the most hyped-up or dreaded podcasts in company history.

Speculation has run rampant online with some fans bracing for the company to announce an end to manufacturing consoles while others are bracing for an announcement that Xbox exclusives will be made available on competing consoles for the first time. However, the method of announcement is the most troubling for fans.

Traditionally, the company has delivered news in press conferences and video format with high production values. With news being broken in podcast format, many are bracing for bad news.