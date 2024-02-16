Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders backs Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB enters EA’s highest-rated player's projection

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is also hyped up about the release of EA Sports College Football 25.

The social media star took to Instagram to share 247Sports' inclusion of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders on its projected list of 10 highest-rated players in the new game.

Shedeur also made headlines last month after rumors of him being the potential face of the College Football 25 video game, which is slated for a summer 2024 release.

Speculation is rife that Sanders could secure a spot as the cover athlete, a title reserved for the most impactful player from the previous season, according to a report by Blue Blood Bias.

With an impressive debut season at the Buffaloes, where he achieved 69.3% pass completion, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 151.7 rating, the 22-year-old has certainly earned his place in the spotlight.

As Shedeur Sanders readies for his final season at Colorado, foregoing an early entry into the 2024 NFL draft, expectations are high for his virtual avatar to mirror the success he's had on the field.

The quarterback, who also notched four rushing touchdowns, is poised to be a game-changer in both the real and virtual realms of college football.

Deiondra Sanders backs her family amid personal controversy

Coach Prime’s daughter addressed recent rumors and drama on Instagram. The 31-year-old found herself amid a social media storm, with rapper Dreezy allegedly speculating about Deiondra's pregnancy and making accusations against her boyfriend, Rodriquez "Jacquees" Broadnax.

Taking to Instagram, Deiondra responded with a cryptic rant, asserting her family's stance. In one post, she declared:

"My family don't f**k with you."

The controversy escalated with heated exchanges and accusations, leading Deiondra to firmly back her brothers. She urged the concerned person to stay away from her brothers, saying:

"And stop liking my brothers photos. They would never be seen with a low down lil dusty as* h*e like you. Leave me and my family alone. Take yo sh*t up with Que and not me."

The social media drama surrounding Deiondra and Jacquees was unexpected for fans. Deiondra Sanders had publicly revealed their relationship about two months ago only.

