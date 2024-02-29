Deion Sanders gave a shout-out to NBA legend LeBron James for gifting him the new ‘LeBron Prime’ shoes. He posted a video on Instagram of himself walking around the Colorado Buffaloes practice in his new boots. When his son, Shilo Sanders, noticed the sneakers, Coach Prime confirmed that they were the same pair.

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent the shoes over to Sanders, whose 1996 Nike shoes inspired the current version. The Buffaloes head coach chose his day to show them off, just a day after the four-time NBA champion orchestrated a stunning comeback win for his team. For Prime Time, the feel of the shoes was a great experience.

“Hey, shoutout to my Dawg LeBron. I’m wearing the LeBron Primes today. Shall we call them LeBron Primes or the Prime LeBrons? Whatever. I like the way they feel, I like the low low…I like them,” Sanders told Shilo.

The LeBron Primes, as Coach Prime refers to them, or the 'Nike LeBron 21 Prime Year' sneakers, are the latest addition to the 'King James' collection. They were inspired by Nike's Air Diamond Turf Max '96s.

It pays homage to James' 21st NBA season while also giving a nod to his $45 million worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders’ iconic NFL number 21.

The 20-time NBA All-Star led the Lakers to a tremendous turnaround win against their local rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. James dropped 34 points in the game and 19 in the fourth quarter as the Lakers cut a 21-point deficit to win 116-112.

Deion Sanders predicted LeBron James’ retirement year

For Deion Sanders, LeBron James still has at least four NBA seasons in him. He predicted getting the LeBron 21 shoes from the Lakers star. Coach Prime said that if it were him, he would have waited for his son to arrive at the scene before calling it quits.

“Bron is gonna go by, I predict, 25 years,” Sanders said. “Because he’s gotta wait till (Bronny) comes. If that was me, I would definitely be waiting for my son to come,” he said.

Would you rock the LeBron 21s? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

