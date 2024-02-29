Lane Kiffin’s son Knox shares hilarious meme featuring billionaire Lebron James after Lakers’ 116-112 win against Clippers

Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin had a funny reaction to NBA legend LeBron James after another stellar performance on the court. The high school quarterback took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme of James smoking a cigar and swinging a baseball bat.

The meme went viral after the Los Angeles Lakers cut down a 21-point deficit to win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James led from the front in the Lakers fourth quarter turnaround to register a 116-112 win against their local rivals. The performance ignited the age old comparison between the 39-year-old and the legendary Michael Jordan. The meme was an ode to the Lakers star carrying forward MJ’s basketball legacy.

Here is the IG story shared by Ole Miss Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin's son Knox shared this on his IG story.

The meme was created using old footage of Michael Jordan smoking a cigar and swinging a baseball bat in the Chicago Bulls locker room.

The six-time NBA champion did that in reply to Charlotte Hornets guard BJ Armstrong thrashing the Bulls after winning a playoff game. The footage was part of MJ’s 2020 docuseries ‘The Last Dance’.

James has been compared to Jordan since ages, with two sections of fans picking each as the greatest basketball player of all time.

The GOAT debate notwithstanding, the Lakers star’s resilience and longevity as a 39-year-old are certainly admirable. He proved once again on Wednesday that age is just a number and drew a reaction from Lane Kiffin's football playing son.

LeBron James' performance was an impressive one

The Lakers have had a mixed season so far, almost losing as much as they have won this year. On Wednesday, they faced the Clippers, who are in the mix of playoff contention.

For most of the game, it panned out exactly as the rankings would suggest it would. The No. 4 team was dominant over the No. 9 team in the Western Conference. But as LeBron James said, it ain't over until the double zero on the clock.

The score read 98-77 in favor of the Clippers at the start of the fourth quarter. But King James had other ideas. He scored 19 points in the final period as the Lakers cut the 21-point deficit to win 116-112.

He finished the game with 34 points, drawing reactions from various ends of the sports world, including from future football star Knox Kiffin.

