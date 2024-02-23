Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin makes cryptic Nick Saban reference to EA CFB game’s potential Heisman edition

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, has an idea for the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the concept with the college football world while referencing Alabama legend Nick Saban. The young high school quarterback wants to see coach Saban on the cover of the game’s potential Heisman Trophy edition.

Since EA confirmed that the game would be out this summer, fans have been excited about it. Many ideas have been floated about who will appear on the cover. For Knox, just one person will not fit the bill for a video game coming after more than a decade.

Here is the idea floated by the Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, regarding the cover of College Football 25, featuring the legendary college coach Nick Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“All that with Sabin in the middle,” the 15-year-old wrote, with a slight typo in the name.

Knox Kiffin wants this for the College Football 25 cover.

The original idea was from Hayes Fawcett, On3’s football recruiting expert. He created three graphics of potential covers. The first was a collage of recent Heisman winners. The second featured Coach Saban, and the third featured Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders.

It was the first idea that caught Knox’s attention, and he floated the idea of putting the seven-time national champion in a collage.

Many new details have emerged about the game since the first glimpse. It is all building up the hype around the first college football video game since 2013.

Also read: WATCH: Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, swishes graceful shot during Kansas City Chiefs training facility visit

More details about EA Sports College Football 25 amid Knox Kiffin's Nick Saban idea

Amid Knox Kiffin's cover idea, EA has broken an NIL record to get as many players as possible for the upcoming College Football 25 game. It has offered a contract to over 11,000 players in one go, which hasn't happened in the short NIL history. The gaming giant has also revealed the compensation a player will get if they opt in for their name to be included in the much-awaited game.

The company will reportedly pay each player a nominal sum of $600 to use their name. They will also receive a free copy of the title upon its release in July.

While the individual compensation might not be much, it is still estimated to cost EA upwards of $6.6 million to get all 11,000+ Division I players. It excludes the cost of free copies, which are estimated to be $70 a pop. All 134 D1 schools will be a part of the video game.

Are you excited about EA Sports College Football 25? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: "The free copy worth it alone": CFB fans justify EA Sports' $600 offer for College Football 25 players to opt-in