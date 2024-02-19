WATCH: Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin swishes graceful shot during Kansas City Chiefs training facility visit

Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, recently paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs training facility. While being hosted by the Super Bowl champions' facility, the 15-year-old tried his hand at a bit of basketball in the locker room. Knox swished a masterful shot into the bucket and shared the video with the fans.

The high school QB decided to travel to the Griffin Indoor Sports Complex at Missouri Western University.

“My jumper cold,” Knox wrote in his IG story, showing off his jump shot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Earlier, his dad posted his pictures from the Chiefs locker room, which showcased the happiness the 15-year-old had to feel what it is like to be inside an NFL facility.

But Coach Kiffin wasn't just content with that. Like every father, he wants the best for his son and what could be better than the attention of Patrick Mahomes himself.

Expand Tweet

Knox is still a high school quarterback who is already looking like a great prospect for schools for the 2028 class. He has visited several football programs across the country, trying to learn from everyone while also showing off his prowess.

Knox is expected to be a football star of tomorrow, having already received the vote of confidence from the likes of 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin turns into hype man for son Knox Kiffin playing football via latest post on X

Knox Kiffin’s favorite USC coach isn't his dad, Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin once led the USC Trojans football program from 2010 to 2013 and had a decent record at that time. But his own son doesn't consider him his favorite coach at the program.

In a post on X, the now-Rebels head coach revealed that for Knox, that title goes to the current Trojans boss, Lincoln Riley.

“Who would have thought??? Thanks for taking good care of him and his buddy Hud ⁦Lincoln Riley. ⁩ He said you are his new favorite USC coach ever. My own son trolling me,” Coach Kiffin said, posting snaps from the 15-year-old’s visit to Southern California.

Expand Tweet

Where will Knox Kiffin play when he is ready to take a step up to college football in a few years? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant on saddening Death Anniversary of late Lakers’ legend - “RIP”