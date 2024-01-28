Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant on saddening Death Anniversary of late Lakers’ legend - “RIP”

On the death anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Knox Kiffin, the son of Lane Kiffin, paid tribute to them. Kobe was a legendary basketball player who won five championships with the Lakers, and Gianna was a rising star in the sport. They both died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Kiffin shared a touching photo of Kobe and Gianna on his Instagram stories. He paid tribute to Kobe with the words:

“RIP 🐍” and a mamba emoji.

At the time of the incident, Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died in the helicopter crash. The others were pilots Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, John, Keri, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Peyton Chester.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation found that the pilot, who flew through clouds against the rules, caused the crash. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, sued Island Express Helicopters and settled in June 2021 for an unknown sum.

Knox’s heartfelt post on the death anniversary of the NBA legend shows his sportsmanship, despite his young age.

Knox will graduate in 2028 and has a top-five list of schools, according to his father's tweet from last season. These schools include the Rebels, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

﻿Lane Kiffin wants to improve his team with transfers

On Thursday, two Washington Huskies linemen, Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo, joined Ole Miss. Kiffin and Kelvin Bolden, the recruiting coordinator, also met Caleb Cunningham, a five-star receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, in the 2025 class.

Additionally, On3 ranked the top college football programs, considering transfers and Nick Saban’s retirement. The Ole Miss Rebels were fifth, and the Georgia Bulldogs were first.

The Ole Miss roster for 2024 shows that the Rebels can contend for the national title. Lane Kiffin is working hard to make his team ready and successful.

