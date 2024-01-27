Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin stirred up the college football community with a cryptic post following the departure of senior associate A.D./football general manager Austin Thomas, who's returning to LSU for the third time.

Thomas has been an integral part of Kiffin's staff since 2022, playing a crucial role in overseeing administrative functions, budgets, scheduling and facilities. Reacting to a tweet by FootballScoop, Kiffin tweeted:

"grateful"

The unexpected move prompted lively reactions across the college football world, with one user humorously tweeting:

"Lane is wilding out"

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Thomas, who previously held the title of general manager at LSU, had a major contribution in helping sign top-5 classes and played a role in LSU's 2019 National Championship team under Ed Orgeron during his two stints in Baton Rouge.

Why didn't Alabama hire Lane Kiffin?

The decision-making behind Alabama's coaching position post-Nick Saban's retirement has been clarified by SEC analyst Paul Finebaum.

The sportscaster said that Kiffin never emerged as a top contender for the coaching role in Tuscaloosa. Despite Kiffin's recent visit to Tuscaloosa and the ensuing media buzz, it seems that the Ole Miss coach was not at the forefront of Alabama's considerations.

"I think (Kalen) DeBoer was probably the best of the available. I'm not including Lane Kiffin, who was available and who would have taken it, but clearly they did not want him."

Addressing the situation on “The Auburn Undercover Podcast,” the sportscaster affirmed that DeBoer, with an impressive 104-12 record over nine seasons, was Alabama's preferred choice.

Alabama swiftly announced Kalen DeBoer as Saban's successor within 72 hours of the legendary coach's retirement.

