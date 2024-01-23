"My life will never be the same": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares unique experience he enjoyed this offseason

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin recently stumbled upon the renowned Texas-based haven for all things - Buc-ee's. Though he is not financially tied to it, he is now a fan.

So what is Buc-ee's? It is the go-to spot for gas, groceries and more, particularly in the South. Despite his extensive coaching travels, Kiffin had never set foot in one of Buc-ee's 47 locations until now.

On Sunday, the former Alabama offensive coordinator took the plunge and visited his inaugural Buc-ee's. His reaction? A tweet that pretty much sums it up:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"First time ever @BuceesUSA. My life will never be the same!!"

Expand Tweet

Buc-ee's is popular in parts of the Southeastern US, where Kiffin has spent much of his coaching career, including Tennessee, Alabama and now Mississippi.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that as of Jan. 19, the Crimson Tide faced transfer portal challenges, losing ten members after Nick Saban's departure. Antonio Kite picked Auburn, Kadyn Proctor returned home to Iowa and Caleb Downs opted for Ohio State.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss locks in transfer commitments

Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss had secured the top spot in the 2024 transfer portal team rankings. On Friday, the team had two commitments: Tennessee transfer and local talent Brandon Turnage (NIL value $169K) and Alabama's Trey Amos (NIL value $202K).

Midweek, former Michigan transfer cornerback Amorion Walker joined the Ole Miss roster. Over the January 13/14 weekend, South Alabama safety Yam Banks (NIL value $118K) officially declared as an Ole Miss Rebel.

Virginia Tech tight end Dae’Quan Wright (NIL value $162K) committed, adding to the Rebels' success. LSU running back Logan Diggs rounded out Ole Miss' impressive Wednesday commitments.

Ole Miss Rebels is nationally ranked 20th and 11th in SEC under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Ohio State drops $13 million for elite roster quest

Expand Tweet

As per CFB Focus, fueled by over $13 million in NIL spending, the Ohio State Buckeyes aim to fill an elite roster. Their latest targets include Alabama freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs and a pair of top-tier offensive linemen.

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have adopted a different strategy. They actively recruit standout players in the transfer portal, including former No. 1 recruit Walter Nolen.

Also Read: “LFG!!!!!” - $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin rejoices as former Alabama CB Trey Amos joins Ole Miss following Nick Saban’s departure