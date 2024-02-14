IN PHOTOS: $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin turns into hype man for son Knox Kiffin playing football via latest post on X

Lane Kiffin took to X to share snippets of his son Knox Kiffin playing football. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach turned into a hype man for his son, who has shown flashes of brilliance on the gridiron, cementing his place as a great future prospect. It is safe to say that the performance by Knox pleased the $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin.

15-year-old Knox has turned many heads recently with his performances on the gridiron. Though he is still in high school, the quarterback has visited several schools to look for his future in college football. His latest heroics, shared by his father, further exhibit his ability with the ball, which multiple schools, including the Rebels, will be looking at.

Here is Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin turning into a hype man for his son Knox Kiffin:

Knox has shared several clips on X showcasing his talent. The QB threw numerous deep balls that hit the right target, whether the receivers were crowded or open. He will be available for college program in the 2028 recruitment class. For now, he is thriving on his high school team.

The 15-year-old has been backed for his talent by the likes of 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix, who asked the QB’s father to get him into the Rebels setup. Nix jokingly threatened that if that didn't happen soon, he would get the prospect on the Oregon Ducks team.

Knox Kiffin welcomed new addition to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad

Knox Kiffin has been quite active on social media and talks a lot of ball. He recently welcomed a new addition to his dad Lane Kiffin's roster at Ole Miss. The 15-year-old quarterback used a shark emoji to describe five-star recruit defensive back Elijah Melendez.

The Rebels have got a lot of upgrades in the 2024 offseason through new commitments and transfer portal movement. There is a lot of buzz around the program and a belief that Kiffin will have a strong roster for the upcoming 2024 college football season.

The Rebels finished the 2023 regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a second place standing in SEC West behind the Alabama Crimson Tide. They then lifted the Peach Bowl title in the postseason to end the year on a high.

How will Ole Miss perform in the 2024 season? Will Kiffin's son join his dad’s team when the time comes? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

