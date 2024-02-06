Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin welcomes another “shark” into Ole Miss squad as 5-star recruit Elijah Melendez drops announcement - “married to the bag”

Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, has been quite active on social media lately. He recently posted a story on Instagram featuring defensive back Elijah Melendez.

The five-star recruit committed to the Rebels on Monday and Ole Miss HC's son couldn't help but welcome him to the squad. He posted the story and captioned it with a shark emoji:

"🦈"

Screenshot via Instagram

Even Melendez couldn't help but announce his arrival at Ole Miss in style. Uploading a bunch of dapper photos in the Rebels' jersey, he captioned the post,

"MARRIED TO THE BAG…💰

SHE AINT EVER GON LEAVE ME💥

10🌎."

With this impactful upgrade, there's a buzz around Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin having a strong roster for the 2024 season.

Knox Kiffin backs dad Lane Kiffin for transfer portal success

The 15-year-old son of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is confidently backing his father and the No. 9 Rebels for success in the upcoming 2024 college football season.

Knox reposted an Instagram story by recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, labeling Lane Kiffin as the "Portal King" and predicting a top-five rank for the Rebels.

The post highlighted key additions to Ole Miss, including star recruits like Walter Nolen (Defensive Lineman), Princely Umanmielen (Linebacker), Diego Pounds (Offensive Lineman), Juice Wells (Wide Receiver), Key Lawrence (Defensive Back) and Trey Amos (Defensive Back).

Notable transfers from Washington's offensive line, Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow, who reached the national championship, further enhance the Rebels' prospects.

Knox's optimism adds to the anticipation, suggesting they might be strong contenders for a coveted spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Can head coach Lane Kiffin take the Ole Miss Rebels to a CFP spot in the 2024 college football season? Leave your comments below.