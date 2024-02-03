IN PHOTOS: $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin goes down memory lane as Ole Miss HC shares adorable snaps of family ft. Knox Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin, has a knack for meandering into the spotlight on account of his wit and humor.

Kiffin recently went down memory lane via a picture on X (formerly Twitter). He posted a photo frame featuring a collage of snapshots that the 48-year-old coach has taken over time.

Lane Kiffin's son, Knox can be seen in most of the pictures. In one of the photos, Kiffin's daughter Landry can be seen kissing her brother on the cheek.

Another photo snaps a young Lane Kiffin with both of his daughters, Landry and Presley (daughter from his second marriage) in his arms. He also shared a solo picture of Knox rocking a black sweatshirt. Have a look:

Enjoying the college football offseason after a hard-fought second-place finish (11-2, 6-2) in the SEC West, Kiffin would be hoping to propel the Rebels to a CFP spot in the 2024 college football season.

American actress Sydney Sweeney is Lane Kiffin's new favorite

Kiffin, renowned for his humor and social media presence, recently shared his newfound admiration on X.

In a tweet featuring a snapshot of American actress and one of Marvel's latest additions, Sydney Sweeney from “The Hot Ones” show, Kiffin declared her as his "new favorite." The tweet humorously referenced a meme format that has been gaining popularity.

This playful revelation comes after Kiffin's recent visit to Buc-ee's, a gas station chain, where he professed that his life would never be the same. Known for more than just pumping gas, Buc-ee's offers a variety of treats, including candy and barbecue.

Kiffin seems to have developed a genuine fondness for the brand, as evidenced by his social media posts.

