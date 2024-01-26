Lane Kiffin is somewhat on an enlightenment road these days. Recently, he revealed that his life would never be the same after stumbling upon a southern haven for all things. Now, he gave a lesson on perseverance to anyone who wants to listen.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach took to social media to urge everyone not to stop when they are going through something. According to him, you appreciate it when you come out of it. He penned a note on the importance of perseverance in life to give his fans a life lesson.

“When you are going through hell don’t stop!! Keep moving you will come out of it and somehow actually appreciate what you went through. Just certainly doesn’t feel like it AT ALL when you are In it. Promise,” Kiffin wrote on X.

The 14 million worth Kiffin was reacting to a tweet by another X user by the name of Drew Maddux. According to the post shared by Maddux, stories of one’s struggles might just become someone else's survival guide.

Recently, he posted a picture of himself watching his team's Week 5 win against the LSU Tigers. So, the moral of the story is that just about anything can pop up from Kiffin's social media.

A unique experience for Lane Kiffin

A few days ago, Lane Kiffin stumbled upon a shopping paradise. He set foot in a Buc-ee's outlet for the first time ever in his life. He took to social media to share his unique experience and said that his life would never be the same after that day.

Buc-ee's, a spot for gas, groceries and more, is popular in parts of the Southeastern US. It has around 47 locations spread out in parts of the country where Kiffin has spent much of his coaching career, including Tennessee, Alabama and now Mississippi.

The Rebels had a decent season in 2023 but couldn't make it to the SEC championship game. They ended their season with a Peach Bowl win over Penn. State and a stronger resolve to come back next season.

