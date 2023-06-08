Lane Kiffin's net worth, salary and contract breakdown: How much does the Ole Miss HC make and what is he worth in 2023?

Lane Kiffin boasts as one of the top coaches in college football over the last decade. The Ole Miss head coach had recorded significant achievements in his coaching career since he started with Fresno State as a graduate assistant in 1997.

The former quarterback has been in charge at Ole Miss since 2020, joining the team from Florida Atlantic. He has served in various capacities before, including as head coach at USC. He also once served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Alabama.

Kiffin has also previously had a stint in the head coaching role in the NFL. He was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for two seasons from 2007 to 2008, before moving on to the Tennessee Titans in 2009. His coaching career has earned him a sizable wealth which we will look at in this article.

Lane Kiffin: Net Worth 2023

Kiffin reportedly has a net worth of $14 million as of 2023, making him one of the wealthiest coaches in college football. The Rebels head coach has amassed his wealth through his more than two decades old coaching career across college football and the professional level.

The 48 years old signed a new four-year deal with Ole Miss in December 2022, which keeps him at the program till 2026. Kiffin received a base salary of $7.25 million in 2022, and according to the contract he signed in December 2021, he was scheduled to earn $7.35 million in 2023.

However, the new deal will see him earn a base salary of $8.75 million in 2023 and $8.85 million in 2024. The last two years of the deal will make the former Fresno State quarterback $9 million as a base salary. This excludes other incentives attached to the contract.

Never forget when Lane Kiffin said this before playing Alabama in 2021 🤣 “Get your popcorn ready” 🤣☠️Never forget when Lane Kiffin said this before playing Alabama in 2021 🤣 “Get your popcorn ready” 🤣☠️Never forget when Lane Kiffin said this before playing Alabama in 2021 🤣🔥 https://t.co/D5kl0W0eUE

For each SEC victory per season after the fifth win, he will be awarded $150,000. He will also earn $100,000 for each victory over non-SEC Power Five teams. If his team reaches the SEC title game, he will receive $150,000; if they win the conference, he will be granted $400,000.

In addition to the aforementioned incentives, Kiffin's new contract also includes bowl game incentives. If his team qualifies for a New Year's Six game, he will receive $250,000. Playing in a College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal will earn him $500,000.

If his team reaches the national title game, he will be awarded $750,000. Winning the national championship will result in a substantial salary increase of $1 million. Earnings from this new contract are expected to boost the offensive-minded head coach’s net worth in the coming years.

