Lane Kiffin SEC Media days 2023: Start time, live stream, players and Ole Miss HC's questions explored

The Southeastern Conference media days continue on Thursday, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will be speaking.

Kiffin will speak to the media at 10:05 a.m. ET about the Rebels' upcoming season. Apart from Kiffin, Ole Miss players, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince will also speak to the media.

SEC media day can be seen live on SEC Network or SEC Network+, while the event will take place at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What will Lane Kiffin talk about?

Quinshon Judkins is the starting RB for Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss to an 8-5 record last year but went 1-5 in their last six games for a rather disappointing season.

It's likely Kiffin will have to talk about the end of last season and what went wrong and how he plans to rectify that. Moreover, one of the biggest questions the Ole Miss coach will have to talk about is if Jaxon Dart will be his starting quarterback.

Dart will likely be the starting quarterback, but the QB room is still one of the more intriguing spots in college football.

Another topic Lane Kiffin will no doubt be asked about is the transfer portal and how Ole Miss has been vocal about the utilization of NIL to get players to play for the Rebels. Kiffin often wears 'Transfer to the Sip' shirts and has been vocal about how NIL plays a big role.

Although Kiffin's media day will be the more interesting one of Ole Miss' media day, what Quinshon Judkins has to say will also be interesting. Judkins set the Rebels' single-season rushing record and rushing touchdown record with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

It was a major surprise to see how well Judkins did, and he will likely be asked about his role and how he will be able to replicate last year's success.

Finally, the other topic to monitor is how the Rebels will play defense this season under new DC Pete Golding. How the defense fits under a new scheme and whether or not it will be better than last season will be a big question for the Rebels.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence

Poll : Do you think Ole Miss will be over .500 this year? Yes No 0 votes