Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin often finds his way into TikTok videos of his daughter Landry Kiffin, who finds unique ways to involve him in funny trends, famously known as the "Kiffin moments."

On Saturday, Landry posted a nostalgic birthday message for her brother Knox. She created an Instagram collage of five pictures from her brother's childhood.

One picture shows Knox Kiffin as a small boy bathing in a small bucket, while in another, he is exploring New York City with his sister, matching her shoulder to shoulder. A couple of the photos in the collage also feature him attending football games alongside Landry Kiffin, supporting their father.

Landry captioned the story:

"Birthday Boy ❤️"

Lane Kiffin shares a deep bond with his daughter Landry, who even convinced him to continue at Ole Miss despite the coach reportedly favoring a switch to the Auburn Tigers.

Lane Kiffin was once fired by Alabama

Once the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, Kiffin found himself in the spotlight after being fired by Alabama just a week before the 2017 College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson.

Kiffin proved his mettle in Alabama's three-season journey to the College Football Playoff, especially in the Crimson Tide's run-up to the national championship win in 2015.

However, the seemingly harmonious partnership with Nick Saban took an unexpected turn before the 2017 national championship game, culminating in Kiffin's abrupt departure.

It was Nick Saban who reportedly grew uneasy with Kiffin's focus shifting toward building his coaching staff at Florida Atlantic. The catalysts for the split included Alabama's offensive performance in the Peach Bowl victory over Washington and Kiffin's controversial comments to Sports Illustrated, where he said:

"I make [about] 9% and I'm living in Tuscaloosa. This will come across wrong. But it's like dog years. Three years is like 21."

Current Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was appointed as the offensive coordinator for Alabama's national championship game, raising questions about Kiffin's ability to stay focused on the task at hand. Regardless of the coaching change, the Crimson Tide went down 26-14 to the Tigers in 2017.

