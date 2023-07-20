Who is Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry? Ole Miss family bond, Oxford uni selection and more, explored

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has gone viral due to Landry Kiffin's TikTok channel where his daughter ropes him into the cheeky videos.

Landry was born to Lane and Layla Kiffin in 2005 and was 10 years old when they got divorced. Landry is the first born of Lane's three children. She has a sister, Presley, and younger brother, Knox.

Landry Kiffin and her father have appeared in several social media videos together. One of them went viral last year of Landry showing her father just how much she spent shopping, and Lane cheekily checks his pulse at the figure: $721.

She is active on various social media platforms and has accumulated 11,000 Instagram and 51,000 TikTok followers.

Lane Kiffin has never been afraid to admit the affection he has for his daughter. He said that, amid speculation that he was leaving Ole Miss for Auburn last year, it was Landry who convinced him to stay in Oxford.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did," Kiffin said "When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard."

A video of Lane rocking with the band on a Les Paul guitar at Landry's graduation party went viral. He declared his affection for his daughter during a recent interview.

“I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first," Lane Kiffin said. "That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

Landry Kiffin has involved her famous father in several of her hilarious TikTok videos which have now come to be known as "Kiffin moments."

The latest viral video involved a prank audio with Landry and her friends asking Lane whether he would set them up with Ole Miss players to which he emphatically replies, "No, thanks."

Lane Kiffin's journey to the top

Lane Kiffin became the youngest NFL head coach when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders in 2007 when he was just 31 years old.

Kiffin is a product of Nick Saban's famous "coaching car wash" in Alabama and is often touted as one of Saban's most successful pupils.

Lane Kiffin has a 2-3 bowl record and a 76-41 record as a head coach.

In 2021, he led Ole Miss to the first 10-win regular season record in its history. The Rebels will host Mercer for their season opener on Sept. 2.

