Lane Kiffin adds new weapons to Ole Miss roster, former Alabama assistant joins coaching staff: Reports

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been keeping busy in the offseason. He completed the 2023 campaign by leading the Rebels to an 11-2 overall record (6-2 in the SEC) and a 38-25 Peach Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kiffin has now added another member to his coaching staff in order to provide his team with the boost they need for the upcoming season. As per journalist Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, former Georiga quarterbacks and Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox is making his transition to Ole Miss.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Cox spent the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban. He began his coaching career as an offensive coordinator and QB coach for Mallard Creek High School in 2013.

After two seasons, he got his first college football coaching gig with the Colorado State Rams as their graduate assistant. Cox was then promoted as their tight ends coach from 2018 to 2019 after which he joined South Carolina as their wide receivers coach in 2020.

Cox spent the 2021 season with the Charlotte 49ers before joining Nick Saban's coaching staff in 2022. As a player, he was the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs from 2005 to 2009. The 37-year-old spent three seasons as the backup to Matthew Stafford before taking over the offense in his final collegiate season.

Also Read: $14 million worth Lane Kiffin pens down thoughtful note about perseverance in life: "When you are going through hell don’t stop"

Lane Kiffin keeps himself active on social media

Apart from making changes in his team ahead of the 2024 season, Kiffin is also keeping his social media active. Earlier this month, he made his first visit to Buc-ee's, a gas station brand that also serves as a candy and barbeque shop.

After his initial visit, Kiffin fell in love with the brand and solidified this further with his recent tweet which was an edit of actress Sydney Sweeney looking lovingly at the Buc-ee's logo.

Expand Tweet

The Rebels have not had a lot of success during Kiffin's four-year tenure. Thus it will be interesting to see if he can end their title drought and lead them to playoff in 2024.

Read More: "Nothing much going on here" - Lane Kiffin puzzles CFB world as Ole Miss HC drops cryptic post on X